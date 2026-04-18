Record Breaking Deal for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

After the super success of Jailer, there are big expectations on the sequel titled Jailer 2. The film features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and Nelson Dilipkumar is the director. The shoot of the film is in the final stages and the makers have plans to release this action drama in August. The makers have closed the digital deal of the film and they pocketed big money. The digital rights of Jailer 2 are acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a record price of Rs 160 crores. The deal includes the digital rights of all the languages.

Rs 160 crore digital deal is a record for any Tamil film till date. Sun Pictures, the producers of Jailer 2 have closed the deal recently. Jailer digital rights were acquired for a price of Rs 75 crores and the sequel was sold for more than double the price. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa will reprise their roles. SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist and Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal will be seen in cameos. Anirudh is scoring the music and Sun Pictures are the producers of Jailer 2.