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Home > Politics

Falaknuma Wedding Allegations: Delhi High Court Orders Centre to Act on Complaint Against Ex-Telangana IAS Officer Within 3 Months

Published on April 21, 2026 by swathy

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Falaknuma Wedding Allegations: Delhi High Court Orders Centre to Act on Complaint Against Ex-Telangana IAS Officer Within 3 Months

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Government to take a decision on a complaint alleging corruption against a senior Telangana IAS officer and bring the matter to its logical conclusion within three months. The petition was disposed of with these directions.

The case was heard in WP(C) 13211/2022, Gavinolla Srinivas vs Union of India.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite four years having passed since the complaint was filed, no inquiry or investigation had been conducted into the allegations.

According to submissions before the Court, the complaint alleged that the daughter’s wedding of former Telangana Irrigation Special Chief Secretary was held over five days at multiple luxury venues in Hyderabad, including Taj Falaknuma Palace, and that expenses were allegedly linked to shell companies connected to infrastructure interests. The allegations remain unproven and are subject to inquiry.

The petitioner, social activist Gavinolla Srinivas, said he had first approached the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which forwarded his complaint to the Telangana Government for action. He alleged that no action was taken, forcing him to move the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI probe.

In a statement after the hearing, Srinivas said: “I complained to DoPT seeking an inquiry and action over the wedding of Rajat Kumar’s daughter at Falaknuma Palace, allegedly through shell companies linked to Megha Krishna Reddy. DoPT forwarded my complaint to the Telangana Government for action, but no steps were taken. I then approached the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI investigation. Today, the High Court directed the Central Government to take appropriate action within the time fixed by the Court.”

The Court observed that the Central Government was not powerless in the matter and could take an appropriate decision on the complaint. It then ordered the Centre to act on the petitioner’s representation within three months.

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