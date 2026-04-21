Two Beauties for Balayya in NBK111?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his upcoming project, a mass entertainer that is tentatively titled NBK111. Gopichand Malineni is the director and the shoot of the film is happening currently. The makers announced that Nayanthara is the leading lady in this untitled mass entertainer. The latest speculation says that Kajal Aggarwal has been finalized as the other heroine in this film. The team will announce the news soon.

NBK111 is expected to have a Dasara release this year. Kajal will join the sets of the film soon. Thaman is scoring the music and Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers. Balakrishna is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions in quick schedules. He has a cop drama to be directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and the shoot commences in June or July this year. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Balakrishna also gave his nod once again for Mythri Movie Makers and the film will be directed by Vivek Athreya.