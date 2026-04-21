Yash posts an Update on KGF 3

KGF franchise marked the rise of a new Superstar named Yash to Indian cinema. The actor has spent over three years on Toxic and the film releases in June. His fans and the audience are eagerly waiting for the third installment of the KGF franchise. Keeping an end to the speculations about the project, Yash clarified that the film will not happen anytime soon as he is occupied with Toxic and Ramayana.

Yash plays Ravana in Ramayana and he has a lengthy role assigned in the second part of this mythological epic. “We are not planning KGF 3 soon as I have Toxic and Ramayana (two parts) lined up. I and Prashanth Neel are talking about KGF 3 and we have to come up with the right script for the film to happen. It will definitely happen” told Yash. He is promoting Toxic and the film directed by Geethu Mohandas is announced for June 4th release in theatres. The first installment of Ramayana will release during Diwali this year and the second part will release during Diwali 2027.