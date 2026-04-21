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Home > Movie News

Koratala Siva to Direct NBK

Published on April 21, 2026 by swathy

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Koratala Siva to Direct NBK

Writer-turned-director Koratala Siva has been idle since the release of Devara. He is ready with the script of Devara 2 but NTR is occupied with other projects. Koratala Siva has been keen to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The discussion took place recently and Balayya has given his nod for Koratala Siva’s script. The shoot of the film will commence very soon and Balakrishna will allocate the dates for the film from June or July.

Balakrishna is currently shooting for NBK111 in the direction of Gopichand Malineni. After wrapping up the major portions of the shoot of this mass entertainer, Balakrishna will focus on Koratala Siva’s film. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas in association with Sudhakar Mikkilineni’s Yuvasudha Arts will produce the project jointly. An official announcement will be made very soon. Koratala Siva is also in talks with young directors like Vivek Athreya and Vijay Kanakamedala for two films and they will be announced at a later date. NBK111 will release during the last quarter of the year and Koratala Siva’s film will be released next year.

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