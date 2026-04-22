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Home > Movie News

Three Years without a Release for Sai Dharam Tej

Published on April 22, 2026 by sankar

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Three Years without a Release for Sai Dharam Tej

Three Years without a Release for Sai Dharam Tej

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Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej impressed the audience with Virupaksha and the film completed three years recently. After taking a long break to recover from the bike accident, Sai Dharam Tej took a break. At the same time, he is not in a hurry and wanted to come back with the right film. He also needed a physical effort for his next film Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is slated for release soon. The film is in making since a year and is said to be the costliest film made in the actor’s career.

Sai Dharam Tej lined up new films but he will start them only after the release of SYG. His fans are left in waiting mode since three years. Sai Dharam Tej also enjoys decent fan base among the common audience. He will soon team up with KA directors Sujith and Sandeep soon. He also lined up two new films that will be announced soon. He kept his fans in waiting mode for three years but Sai Dharam Tej will continue to do back-to-back films in the coming months. The actor will announce the new projects officially after the release of SYG.

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