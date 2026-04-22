Ranveer Singh Settles Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after the super success of Dhurandhar franchise. The actor has been in talks to play the lead role in Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ranveer Singh walked out of the project due to various reasons and the producers have decided to initiate legal proceedings if the issue is not settled. As per the latest developments, Ranveer Singh has agreed to return the signing amount of Rs 10 crores for Excel Entertainments. Reports also say that Ranveer Singh has decided to give a stake in the profits of his next film Pralay. An official statement about the same is expected very soon.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani claimed that they have spent Rs 40 crores on Don 3 after which Ranveer Singh has walked out from the project. They demanded the compensation from Ranveer. The issue reached the Producers Guild of India. Dhurandhar has changed the career of Ranveer Singh and the actor has hiked his fee and is demanding a share in the profits. Pralay is a zombie film directed by Jai Mehta. Hansal Mehta and Ranveer Singh are the producers. The shoot commences in June.