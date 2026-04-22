TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands

Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are set to begin an indefinite strike from Tuesday midnight after talks failed to break the deadlock between unions and management. The agitation could disrupt bus services across Telangana and affect lakhs of daily commuters.

The strike is being led by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which said all unions have extended support. JAC chairman Eeduru Venkanna accused the government of ignoring the strike notice served 41 days ago and failing to address long-pending issues concerning employees and the future of the corporation.

Merger Promise at Core of Dispute

The key demand is merger of TGSRTC employees into government service. Unions say the promise was included in the election manifesto but has not been implemented.

They also alleged that a committee was formed only to delay decisions. Concerns were raised over transfer of Hyderabad depot staff to districts in the name of electric buses and over possible privatization of RTC assets and operations.

Full List of 32 Demands

• Implement all promises made in the government manifesto for RTC staff.

• Resolve financial issues and merge RTC employees into government service.

• Increase allowances and benefits from 2017 and clear pending dues, including retirees.

• Implement 2021 pay revision with 30% fitment and ensure parity in the 2025 revision.

• Purchase new buses and modernise the corporation.

• Government should take over RTC debts and allocate 3% of the budget annually.

• Procure electric buses through government and set up new depots.

• Do not give RTC land to private EV operators.

• Release CCS, SRBS and PF funds.

• Conduct elections for CCS.

• Replace zero-ticket scheme with smart cards for women.

• Increase bus frequency for passengers.

• Clear monthly dues of ₹400 crore without cuts.

• Pay ₹2,500 crore pending arrears.

• Regularise jobs for dependents and consolidated employees.

• Increase age limit to 44 years.

• Fill vacancies across departments.

• Grant promotions to eligible staff.

• Provide 21-day attendance incentive.

• Strengthen workshops and production units.

• Appoint regular staff in Tarnaka Hospital.

• Improve facilities for patients and attendants at Tarnaka Hospital.

• Enhance medical facilities for employees and extend benefits to parents in super-specialty hospitals.

• Ensure adequate medicine supply and bear medical test expenses.

• Clear all retirement dues on the day of retirement.

• Cancel centralisation in accounts department and restore old system.

• Remove retired outsourced officers and fill posts through promotions.

• Stop outsourcing of drivers, conductors and mechanics.

• Allow use of earned leave beyond 300 days before retirement.

• Provide drinking water, parking sheds and proper facilities in all units.

• Revise outdated regulations to ensure job security.

• Reinstate employees suspended or removed unfairly.

Public Impact Likely

If the strike continues, bus services in Hyderabad and across districts are expected to be hit from early morning hours. Office-goers, students, workers and rural passengers are likely to face inconvenience.