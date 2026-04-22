x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film

Published on April 22, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video: Raghu Kunche Exclusive Interview
image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?
image
KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film
image
TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands
image
Koratala Siva to Direct NBK

KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film

K Venkata Narayana, the man behind the Prestige Constructions has ventured into South Indian films. He floated KVN Productions and paid big advances to several stars. When Vijay’s last film was in trouble, KVN paid the quoted sum for Vijay and completed the film on time. The film is struggling for release and is occupied with several hurdles. KVN Productions has spent close to Rs 500 crores on the film. At the same time, the production house also produced Yash’s upcoming film Toxic which is due for release. The film too was delayed by a year and a half and the budgets were almost doubled.

At this time, KVN Productions signed a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli is the director. After the production house was occupied with financial hurdles, Megastar called the producer and informed them not to take much stress. He suggested KVN to clear all the financial hurdles for now so that they can work together in the future. But KVN Productions is strict on their stand and they went ahead to bankroll Chiranjeevi’s film. Though they are in a financial stress because of Jana Nayagan and Toxic, KVN Productions has decided to produce the prestigious film of Chiranjeevi and Bobby.

Megastar informed KVN that there are a number of producers for Bobby’s film and they can team up in the future after the release of Jana Nayagan and Toxic. But KVN is not ready to lose Megastar’s film. The shoot commences very soon.

Next How did Koratala join NBK’s Project? Previous TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands
else

TRENDING

image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?
image
KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film
image
Koratala Siva to Direct NBK

Latest

image
Video: Raghu Kunche Exclusive Interview
image
How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?
image
KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film
image
TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands
image
Koratala Siva to Direct NBK

Most Read

image
TGSRTC Indefinite Strike From Midnight: Talks Fail, Employees Press 32 Demands
image
Falaknuma Wedding Allegations: Delhi High Court Orders Centre to Act on Complaint Against Ex-Telangana IAS Officer Within 3 Months
image
Ponnam Prabhakar Flags Tejasvi Surya’s Remarks, Seeks Chandrababu Naidu’s Intervention

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses