KVN Productions: Strict on Megastar’s Film

K Venkata Narayana, the man behind the Prestige Constructions has ventured into South Indian films. He floated KVN Productions and paid big advances to several stars. When Vijay’s last film was in trouble, KVN paid the quoted sum for Vijay and completed the film on time. The film is struggling for release and is occupied with several hurdles. KVN Productions has spent close to Rs 500 crores on the film. At the same time, the production house also produced Yash’s upcoming film Toxic which is due for release. The film too was delayed by a year and a half and the budgets were almost doubled.

At this time, KVN Productions signed a film with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli is the director. After the production house was occupied with financial hurdles, Megastar called the producer and informed them not to take much stress. He suggested KVN to clear all the financial hurdles for now so that they can work together in the future. But KVN Productions is strict on their stand and they went ahead to bankroll Chiranjeevi’s film. Though they are in a financial stress because of Jana Nayagan and Toxic, KVN Productions has decided to produce the prestigious film of Chiranjeevi and Bobby.

Megastar informed KVN that there are a number of producers for Bobby’s film and they can team up in the future after the release of Jana Nayagan and Toxic. But KVN is not ready to lose Megastar’s film. The shoot commences very soon.