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Home > Movie News

How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?

Published on April 22, 2026 by nymisha

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How did Koratala join NBK’s Project?

It may not be known to many but Koratala Siva met Nandamuri Balakrishna last year and discussed about directing a film. But somehow the talks did not reach the final stages and there are various inside speculations for this. Koratala Siva shares a great bond with a young Tollywood actor and Balayya kept him aside for this reason. In this while, Balakrishna signed back-to-back films for young directors and zeroed two interesting projects in the recent times. But in a sudden surprise, Koratala Siva and NBK’s film got finalized and the project pushed others aside and joined the priority list of Balayya. What happened?

It is Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini who mounted pressure on Balakrishna to listen to the script of Koratala Siva. The talented writer and director narrated a powerful social drama and the actor was impressed, he gave his immediate nod and asked Koratala Siva to kick-start the shoot at the earliest. SLV Cinemas and Yuvasudha Arts joined the production and all these happened in a short span of a week. Koratala Siva who is left idle waiting for Devara 2 is now all excited to direct NBK in his next. The shooting formalities will start during the second half of the year. An official announcement will be made soon.

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