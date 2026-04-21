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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi Shoot Update

Published on April 21, 2026 by swathy

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Shoot Update

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s highly awaited Pan-India project Peddi is steadily marching towards the finish line. Electrifying fans across social media, Ram Charan shared a couple of striking behind-the-scenes selfies with director Buchi Babu Sana, officially confirming that the film is only six days away from wrapping up its principal photography.

The pictures offer a captivating glimpse into Ram Charan’s transformation for the titular role. Wearing a striped shirt, his full beard and long hair scream rugged intensity, promising a powerful on-screen presence. The relaxed and joyful presence of director Buchi Babu Sana in the photos reflects the immense positive energy on the sets, even as the crew races through the final shooting schedule.

With music by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman and a star-studded cast, Peddi is designed to be a massive cinematic spectacle by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru. The team recently announced a June 2026 release to ensure audiences receive the absolute best theatrical experience possible. As Ram Charan brings his monumental shoot to a close over the next six days, audiences can safely look forward to an action-packed rural drama that promises to be a visual treat.

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