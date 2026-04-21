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Home > Movie News

It’s a Wrap for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Published on April 21, 2026 by swathy

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It’s a Wrap for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

It's a Wrap for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

After the super success of Jailer, the team is collaborating once again for the film’s sequel titled Jailer 2. The shooting formalities of the film are completed and the makers have made an announcement. The team celebrated the last day on the sets in the presence of Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers are in plans to release Jailer 2 in August during the Independence Day weekend and an announcement is expected to be made soon.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa will reprise their roles. SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist and Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal will be seen in cameos. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music director of Jailer 2. The makers have closed the non-theatrical deals for record prices and the asking price for the theatrical rights is very high. Jailer 2 is carrying huge expectations.

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