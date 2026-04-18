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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

Published on April 18, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to the streets in Nidadavole to lead a protest rally against the blocking of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Holding a placard himself, he directly targeted the opposition alliance for the betrayal of women across the country.

The Chief Minister did not hold back in his criticism. He accused the Congress-led alliance of deliberately obstructing a historic opportunity for women’s empowerment. According to him, the day the bill was stalled will be remembered as a “black day” in India’s democratic journey.

Naidu questioned the moral standing of opposition parties. He asked how they could seek votes from women after denying them fair representation in legislatures. He said the excuses offered against the bill lacked sincerity and exposed a deeper political agenda.

He also revealed that he had spoken to leaders from alliance partners including the BJP and Janasena. He stressed that the bill was introduced with a clear intention to ensure 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing forward the proposal and said it should have received unanimous support.

The Chief Minister expressed disappointment that such a crucial reform was blocked at a time when the country is pushing for greater inclusion. He said the expectation was that women entering legislatures would strengthen governance and bring balanced decision making. Instead, he argued, their dignity and aspirations were sidelined.

Naidu made it clear that the protest in Nidadavole was only the beginning. He said the issue would be taken to every household across the country. He called on people to hold those responsible accountable in the upcoming elections. He urged voters to ensure that such parties face electoral consequences.

He described the denial of reservation to women as not just a political failure but a moral one. He said disrespecting women’s rights is equivalent to betraying the nation. He emphasized that respecting and empowering women has always been part of Indian culture and should remain central to governance.

Closing his remarks with a strong warning, Naidu said that obstructing progress at a crucial moment is an unforgivable mistake. He asserted that women across the country are united and ready to fight for their rightful place in the system.

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