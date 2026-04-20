Will Ram Pothineni turn Director?

Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni needs a solid box-office hit. His last film Andhra King Taluka received decent response but the film failed to register decent numbers. He is on a break and is working on two projects. From the past one year, there are speculations that Ram is working on a script and he will produce the film on his own. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s associate Logi Vignesh was on board to direct the film and the recent developments say that the youngster has taken an exit from the project.

The hunt for the right director is going on. Speculations also say that Ram himself may turn director and he will direct the film. For now, there is no clarity about the director. ‘The Lone Wolf’ is the title considered for the film. Ram’s brother Krishna Chaitanya will handle the production responsibilities. Talented director Kishore Tirumala and team are working on the script along with Ram. The young actor is expected to announce more details of the film before summer.