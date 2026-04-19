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Home > Movie News

Did VD pick up NTR’s Project?

Published on April 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Did VD pick up NTR’s Project?

Shouryuv made an impressive debut with Hi Nanna featuring Nani. The emotional entertainer impressed the audience. Shouryuv penned a script and pitched the idea to top actor NTR after the release of Hi Nanna. NTR was quite interested to take up the film but he had several commitments and Shouryuv was kept in waiting mode. After a long wait, Shouryuv informed NTR and moved on. He narrated the same script to Vijay Deverakonda recently and got his nod. The film was announced yesterday and Hi Nanna producers Vyra Entertainment will produce the project.

The film is a mix of action and emotions. Shouryuv made changes to suit Vijay Deverakonda and the shoot commences during the last quarter of the year once Vijay Deverakonda is done with his current projects. Shouryuv also penned a script for Nani which is under discussion. The film will start after Shouryuv completes VD’s film and Nani completes his current commitments.

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