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Home > Movie News

Nagabandham’s Sura Sura: Visual Extravaganza

Published on April 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Nagabandham’s Sura Sura: Visual Extravaganza

Nagabandham is steadily turning heads as it marches toward its grand theatrical release on July 3rd. Directed by Abhishek Nama and backed by NIK Studios, the Virat Karrna starrer is building strong anticipation with each promotional step.

The makers have now dropped the second single, Sura Sura, and it arrives like a burst of celebration. Packed with high-energy beats and rooted in folk and tribal flavor, the song instantly creates a festive mood that feels straight out of a traditional wedding.

Composed by Junaid Kumar and Abhe, the track thrives on its lively and tribal rhythm and vibrant orchestration. It carries a pulsating energy that pulls listeners in, making it hard to stay still. The song gains further strength from its dynamic singers- Anurag Kulkarni, Kaala Bhairava, Mangli, Sahithi Chaganti, Kanakavva, and Nalgonda Gaddar, each lending a distinct voice that adds depth and potency to the composition.

On screen, Sura Sura transforms into a visual extravaganza. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song unfolds on a grand scale with elaborate sets and spirited dance moves that amplify its celebratory tone. The visuals are rich, colorful, and designed to give the audience a full-on celebratory experience.

Virat Karrna leads from the front with electrifying energy, effortlessly carrying the song with his dance and screen presence. Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon complement the vibe with their charm and glamour, making the number even more engaging.

Nagabandham is shaping up to be a visually rich cinematic spectacle. While the film already carries high expectations, the second single has elevated them even further.

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