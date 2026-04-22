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Home > Movie News

Too Many Speculations on Peddi Item Song

Published on April 22, 2026 by swathy

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Too Many Speculations on Peddi Item Song

Ram Charan’s Peddi is postponed from April 30th release and the team is focused on the post-production work. The patch work of the film too is happening currently and an item song will be shot soon in a special set. From the past one week, there have been a lot of speculations about the actress who will shake leg with Ram Charan in the special song. The names of Mrunal Thakur, Manasa Varanasi and Samyuktha Menon are speculated.

The latest speculation says that Shruti Haasan has been finalized and the actress has given her nod. There are too many speculations about the item song and the actress of Peddi. The team has to put an end to the speculations and announce the name of the actress at the earliest. Reports say that the team will film this special song from April 26th in Hyderabad. Peddi directed by Buchi Babu is slated for June release and the exact release date will be announced soon. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score for this rural sports drama.

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