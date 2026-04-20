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Home > Politics

CBN Slams DMK-Congress, Highlights Women’s Reservation and Growth Agenda

Published on April 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

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CBN Slams DMK-Congress, Highlights Women’s Reservation and Growth Agenda

Chandrababu Naidu intensified his campaign in Tamil Nadu with a direct attack on the alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Indian National Congress. He questioned the ideological shift of the DMK, pointing out that the party was originally founded in opposition to Congress, yet now works closely with the same party.

Addressing public meetings ahead of the Assembly elections, Naidu said this contradiction reflects a lack of consistency in political values. He urged voters to take note of how alliances have changed over time and what that means for governance.

Naidu also brought up the Women’s Reservation Bill and strongly criticized DMK and Congress for opposing it in Parliament. He described the 33 percent reservation initiative introduced under Narendra Modi as a progressive step for women’s empowerment. He said parties that opposed the bill must answer to women across the country and justify their stand.

During his speech, Naidu drew comparisons on development to underline his point. He spoke about plans to build a large airport in Amaravati spread across 5000 acres and contrasted it with the scale of infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. He noted that cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad are already expanding with multiple airports, while Tamil Nadu has not kept pace with similar ambition.

He also referred to his past visits to the state during the tenure of J. Jayalalithaa and expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Taking a swipe at actor Vijay and his political entry, Naidu said the impact of his party will become clear during the elections. He added that Chennai, once seen as a symbol of prestige, has been losing its edge in recent years due to a lack of forward-looking governance.

Naidu’s campaign speeches focused on a mix of policy, development, and political contrast. By highlighting ideological shifts, questioning governance, and stressing reform-driven politics, he is attempting to shape the narrative in favour of the NDA alliance.

As the election date approaches, his remarks have added intensity to the political debate in Tamil Nadu.

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