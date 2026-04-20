Chiranjeevi Glimpse: Emotional Journey of a Young Man with Dextrocardia

The upcoming film “Chiranjeevi” glimpse launched today. The launch has created interest around this emotionally driven project. The makers, confident in their film’s unique concept, unveiled the glimpse at a grand event.

Chiranjeevi glimpse introduces Chiru, played by Kiku Yamanala, and focuses on his rare condition, dextrocardia. The film is designed as an inspiring tale of resilience and determination, showing how the protagonist rises above life’s challenges despite his health condition.

As he battles this issue, his body turns blue due to low oxygen levels in his blood, and the struggles he endures become central to the story. The glimpse concludes with an unexpected twist, where the heroine notices his heartbeat on the left side, just like a normal person.

The glimpse also sparks curiosity by raising several questions, why is Chiru in the forest, what hardships does he face in his daily life, and whether he truly has dextrocardia. This preview leaves the audience intrigued, with more revelations expected in the upcoming content.

Starring Kiku Yamanala alongside Kashish Khan, the film brings together a notable supporting cast including seasoned actors like Tanikella Bharani and Eswari Rao, along with Goparaju Ramana, Srikanth Bharath, and Viva Raghav.

Produced by Deepti Nadiminti under the Kiku Entertainments banner, the film is directed by Sai Venkat, who has also developed the script. The team is preparing the movie for a summer theatrical release.