VDxShouryuv : Telugu cinema continues to go global

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has joined forces with director Shouryuv for an ambitious new project that aims to push into global cinema. The announcement came with a striking poster featuring Vijay walking confidently while holding four dogs on metal leashes, accompanied by a group symbolizing the film’s core technical team.

Alongside this reveal, the makers released a powerful theme track titled That’s A Roar, which emphasizes resilience and inner strength in the face of challenges. The film is set in a unique parallel mythological universe, one that feels rooted in ancient traditions yet is entirely fictional and original. It blends familiar mythological elements with bold, imaginative storytelling, creating a world that is both recognizable and refreshingly new.

With its high-concept setting and strong thematic core, the project is positioned as a large-scale cinematic experience designed to resonate with global audiences. Backed by Vyra, the film brings together an impressive international crew.

Cinematographer Alejandro Martinez, known for House of the Dragon and Fallout, joins forces with production designer Suresh Selvarajan and VFX supervisor Eric Durst. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. With Vijay continuing to explore diverse and challenging roles, and Shouryuv expanding his vision after Hi Nanna, this untitled film signals a bold and large-scale evolution for both of them.