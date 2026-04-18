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Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s Intense Hardwork for Raaka

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

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Allu Arjun’s Intense Hardwork for Raaka

Raaka is the next big attempt of Allu Arjun after the Pushpa franchise. It has been one year since the shoot commenced and the film is half done. Atlee is the director and reports say that the film may release during December 2027. The first look poster created a sensation and there is a big debate about the look of Allu Arjun in the film. A number of look tests are conducted on Allu Arjun before the shoot commenced. He will be seen in a completely new look in Raaka. Reports also say that he is the lead antagonist in the film.

To get into the look alone, Allu Arjun has spent 3-4 hours on makeup on a regular basis. He is spending ample time to get the desired look. This shows his dedication towards cinema. Atlee and Allu Arjun are cooking something big for the Indian audience. Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in other prominent roles in Raaka. Sun Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

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