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Rashmika trains eight hours non-stop for Mysaa

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

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Rashmika trains eight hours non-stop for Mysaa

Rashmika trains eight hours non-stop for Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna is leaving no stone unturned for her highly anticipated action thriller, Mysaa. The actress has flown to Bangkok and is currently undergoing intense martial arts and stunt training. Working closely with the renowned Jaika Stunt Team, she is dedicating a grueling eight hours every day to perfect her combat skills and hand-to-hand techniques.

The first glimpse of Mysaa showcased her in a never-before-seen fierce avatar as a Gond woman. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and bankrolled by producers Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy, the film marks a significant shift for the actress. Sharing her rigorous training pictures online, the director perfectly summed up her character’s intensity, stating, “A war written in scars … She is the weapon.”

By putting in this massive physical effort, she is ensuring that her on-screen punches and fight sequences look incredibly authentic. Her commitment to the role has impressed the entire crew. This extensive training camp in Bangkok is just the beginning of her transformation into a battle-ready warrior for the big screen.

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