Kiara Advani unhappy with Bold Scenes in Toxic?

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. The duo will feature in a bold episode. The film’s director Geethu Mohandas convinced Kiara Advani and the shoot happened long ago. Kiara Advani had a change of thoughts after she watched the episode. The actress wanted Yash and Geethu to reduce the length of the intimate scene. She also asked the team if the entire episode can be removed. The actress was comfortable during the shoot of this intimate scene but she changed her mind after she watched the episode.

Kiara Advani shot for Toxic before she took her maternity break. The film is delayed by months and the team is expected to announce the new release date of the film soon. Toxic is an action drama that is related to the drug mafia in Goa. Yash has spent years on the film and KVN Productions has invested big money. Other prominent roles in the film are played by Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.