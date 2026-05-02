Big No for AI Actors and Writing at Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made it clear that only writing and acting done by humans will be eligible for the prestigious Oscar awards. All those who are done with the support of AI are not eligible for Oscars in any criteria. The Academy has issued new rules on Friday about the eligibility of movies and documentaries. With a huge growth in the usage of Artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Academy has issued new rules about restricting the work done through AI.

The Academy announced that only acting “demonstrably performed by humans” and that writing “must be human-authored” are eligible for the prestigious Oscar awards. With the huge growth in the usage of AI, several Hollywood studios, actors and writers approached courts claiming copyright infringement against AI companies. The Academy did not ban the usage of AI in films and this cannot be done. The Academy made it clear that human craft is considered and respected while AI usage is ignored and is not eligible for Oscars.