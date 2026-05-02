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A Grand Reception from Bellamkonda Family

Published on May 2, 2026 by sankar

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A Grand Reception from Bellamkonda Family

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy got married in Tirupati on April 29th and the family hosted a grand wedding reception for the Telugu film fraternity last night in Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Suresh has been in the film industry for decades and he has been successful in establishing his son as an actor. Top celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, Naga Chaitanya, Gopichand, Srikanth, Allari Naresh, VV Vinayak, Srinu Vaitla, Sai Kumar, SV Krishna Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal blessed the newly wed couple.

Dil Raju, Mythri Ravi Shankar, Sahu Garapati, DVV Danayya, Asian Suniel, BVSN Prasad, C Kalyan, KL Narayana, Atchi Reddy, KS Rama Rao, V Anand Prasad, KL Damodar Prasad along with several veteran producers were present. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is done with the shoot of Tyson Naidu which is due for release. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is shooting for Haindava which will release this year. He will take a short break from work and will resume the shoots soon.

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