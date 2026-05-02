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Home > Movie News

A Shock to Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi

Published on May 2, 2026 by sankar

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A Shock to Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one actress who is quite selective when it comes to picking up films. After rejecting a series of Bollywood offers, the actress finally made her debut in EK Din, a film produced by top actor Aamir Khan. The romantic saga features Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan along with Sai Pallavi playing the lead roles. The film released on May Day and it opened to shocking response. The day one numbers are shockingly low and poor. With names like Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi on board, the numbers are shocking for a Hindi film.

EK Din also received poor response from the audience with most of the reviews saying that Sai Pallavi’s efforts are wasted. A week ago, the film was premiered in Mumbai and Aamir Khan’s video in tears went viral. The team promoted the film across the North. The film released on a holiday with no other notable releases but struggled to register decent openings. The audience and youth were not much interested in watching this romantic drama on the large screen. Sunil Pandey is the director of Ek Din and it is the remake of 2016 Thai film One Day.

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