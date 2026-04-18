Naga Shaurya’s Film Shocks Telugu Film Industry

After the debacle of Rangabali, Naga Shaurya has calmed down. After three years, he tested his luck with Bad Boy Karthik. The makers have spent Rs 30 crores on the film. The director was changed and the film underwent several unexpected changes. The trailer and the songs failed to generate the need buzz. Naga Shaurya attended the pre-release event and he did not promote the film much. After facing considerable delays, Bad Boy Karthik released on Friday.

The audience did not show any interest in the film and the word of mouth too was disastrous. The makers did not sell the non-theatrical and theatrical rights as they were extremely confident in the film. They have paid for the digital expenses and the publicity of the film and this costed even more. Leaving everyone in shock, the film will end up recovering nothing in theatres. At the best, Bad Boy Karthik may recover the digital expenses spent on the film. The entire Rs 30 crores spent will be a loss for the producer. This never happened for a notable actor in Telugu cinema.

The digital rights and the satellite deal may be closed at a later date but the price will be minimal. Bad Boy Karthik is a huge lesson in Telugu cinema.