Exclusive: Ajay Bhupathi to work with Koratala Siva

Ram Gopal Varma’s protege Ajay Bhupathi made an impressive debut with RX 100. His second film Maha Samudram was a disaster and he bounced back with Mangalavaaram. The film’s technical aspects were well appreciated and he is currently busy with Srinivasa Mangapuram which introduces Ghattamaneni youngster Jaya Krishna to Telugu cinema. The film releases in July and Ajay Bhupathi is discussing a script with Yuvasudha Arts, the production house of Koratala Siva.

After the super success of Mangalavaaram, Ajay Bhupathi is keen to direct the sequel. He narrated the script to Koratala Siva and Mikkilineni Sudhakar recently. The discussions are in the final stages and an announcement about Mangalavaaram 2 will be made at the right time. Meanwhile, Ajay Bhupathi will complete his work for Srinivasa Mangapuram. Koratala Siva and his production house have paid advances for several young directors and they are lining up back-to-back films for the production house.