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Home > Movie News

Unanimous Rejection for Ustaad Bhagat Singh on OTT

Published on April 17, 2026 by sankar

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Unanimous Rejection for Ustaad Bhagat Singh on OTT

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one of the biggest debacles of Telugu cinema in this year and it is the biggest flop in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Apart from criticism, the entire team was badly trolled and the makers lost big money. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now streaming on Netflix since yesterday. Usually after the release of a flop film, there will be a lot of noise on social media with full of trolls. There would be a flood of videos along with the screenshots on social media. After the release of Raja Saab on Jio Hotstar, Maruthi and Prabhas were trolled for weeks.

But things are completely different for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. There is no discussion about the film after it started streaming on Netflix. There are hardly any trolls and debates on social media. It is a complete silence on social media about Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film’s director Harish Shankar recently admitted that the film was a disappointment. Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela played the lead roles and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

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