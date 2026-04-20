Naga Shaurya’s Bad Boy Karthik, Thiruveer’s Papam Prathap and Kiran Abbavaram’s first production Thimmarajupalli TV released on Friday. All the three films opened on a poor note and received mixed response from the audience. Papam Prathap fared better than other films. Papam Prathap and Thimmarajupalli TV were made on a strict budget and they recovered their investments through the digital deals. All the theatrical revenue is a bonus but the films underperformed.

Bad Boy Karthik was made on a big-budget and the film was badly rejected so that the makers will lose their entire investment. The non-theatrical deals of the film are yet to be closed. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has been decent in the cities and the film fared better than the new releases. The impact of IPL is very clear on the evening and the night shows. The audience are not very interested to watch small films in theatres unless the talk is extremely positive and unanimous. It is one more disastrous weekend for Telugu cinema with the poor show from the new releases. With no notable releases this Friday, the theatre industry will struggle to screen films.