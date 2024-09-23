Official: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most delayed film of Pawan Kalyan and the shoot commenced even before the coronavirus pandemic. Pawan Kalyan decided to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest and release it. The makers today made it official that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a March 28th release across the globe. The first part is Sword Vs Spirit and the second part will roll later. Krish Jagarlamudi who started the film as a director walked out of the film and AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna will complete the pending portions of the shoot.

The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu resumed today and the makers released a poster with the release date. Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine and Pawan Kalyan plays a warrior in this periodic drama made on a record budget. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist and Keeravani is scoring the music. AM Rathnam is bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Pawan Kalyan will also complete the shoots of OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year.