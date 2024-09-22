Breaking: NTR’s Devara Pre-release Event Canceled

A grand pre-release event of NTR’s Devara is planned in Novotel in Madhapur considering the climate. A heap of fans rushed to the venue and the makers, organizers could not accommodate the fans and control them. The Hyderabad cops rushed to the spot and they lost the control of the venue. The fans reached all the seats of VIP and MIP which are reserved for the celebrities. Despite requests from the organizers and the makers, fans did not compromise and the makers decided to call off the event as they could not accommodate the number of fans who reached the venue. The film’s Telugu distributor S Naga Vamsi along with Trivikram and S Radha Krishna returned back from the venue.

The makers have released a statement that the pre-release event is cancelled. The fans are completely disappointed and they are heading home, while event organizers and the production team may now face backlash from the fans. This is a huge disappointment for the fans and NTR along with Koratala Siva is expected to issue a statement for the same. Devara produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts is slated for September 27th release and is high on expectations.