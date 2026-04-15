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Home > Politics

Telugu Castes Emerge as the X-Factor in Tamil Nadu 2026 Seat Sharing

Published on April 15, 2026 by swathy

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Telugu Castes Emerge as the X-Factor in Tamil Nadu 2026 Seat Sharing

The electoral landscape of Tamil Nadu is undergoing a significant shift as major political alliances prepare for the 2026 assembly elections. While much of the discourse typically revolves around the state’s primary Tamil demographics, recent candidate distributions reveal a calculated move by both the DMK and ADMK to secure the “Telugu vote bank.” The ground reality suggests that Telugu-speaking communities have transitioned from supportive roles to becoming central power brokers in the state’s political strategy.

The following data illustrates how the two major camps are allocating seats to influence these crucial linguistic blocks:

Caste Wise Representation

Kamma Naidu: DMK Team (11) | ADMK Team (7)

Balija/Gavara Naidu: DMK Team (7) | ADMK Team (4)

Reddy: DMK Team (5) | ADMK Team (5)

Isai Dravidar/Isai Vellalar: DMK Team (4) | ADMK Team (0)

24 Manai Telugu Chettiyar: DMK Team (0) | ADMK Team (3)

Velama Naidu: DMK Team (0) | ADMK Team (1)

The Shift in Political Influence

A few months ago, when the Kamma Global Federation (KGF) held a massive rally in Coimbatore demanding a Deputy Chief Minister post for the community, many dismissed the move as overly ambitious. However, the current seat-sharing data suggests that political parties are no longer laughing. By allocating dozens of seats to these communities, the Dravidian majors have acknowledged that the path to victory in several key districts now runs through the Telugu-speaking electorate.

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