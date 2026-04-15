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Home > Politics

Only Thieves and Mosquitoes Are Happy in Hyderabad : KTR

Published on April 15, 2026 by swathy

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Only Thieves and Mosquitoes Are Happy in Hyderabad : KTR

K. T. Rama Rao launched an attack on the Congress government, saying that after two-and-a-half years in power, only thieves and mosquitoes are happy in Hyderabad.

Addressing party workers in Pirzadiguda, KTR accused the ruling party of failing to honour election promises, neglecting Hyderabad’s civic issues, and trying to divert attention through political narratives.

“30 Months Have Passed… Where Are the Guarantees?”

KTR said Congress came to power by making sweeping promises but has failed to implement key welfare schemes even after 30 months.

He questioned the fate of the promised scooters for women and the ₹2,500 financial assistance assurance. Referring to earlier comments justifying delays, he said this was no longer about three months but 30 months of inaction.

He also claimed that people in Medchal-Malkajgiri district never believed Congress promises and therefore did not give the party a single seat.

Hyderabad Facing Crime, Encroachments and Delays

Sharpening his criticism, KTR said Hyderabad is being pushed into disorder under the present administration.

According to him, land grabs are increasing in several areas while basic civic problems such as the mosquito menace continue unchecked. He said the government is more focused on blaming the previous BRS regime than solving current problems.

He also raised the long-pending Uppal flyover issue, saying the project has dragged on for years with no visible progress despite repeated claims and announcements.

Delimitation Warning and Election Message

On the national issue of delimitation, KTR said southern states must not face injustice in seat redistribution. He asserted that if Telangana or South India is targeted unfairly, BRS would launch a major fight under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao.

He expressed confidence that BRS would continue winning in Medchal-Malkajgiri and warned voters that supporting rivals would only bring back bulldozer politics.

KTR urged people to vote for BRS and said the party would stand with them in the coming political battles.

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