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Home > Politics

YSRCP-Linked Trader Arrested for Assault and Blackmail in Vijayawada

Published on April 15, 2026 by swathy

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YSRCP-Linked Trader Arrested for Assault and Blackmail in Vijayawada

Police have arrested Muddu Bala Venkateswarlu, a trader reportedly linked to YSRCP and an associate of former minister Velampalli Srinivas.

The 36-year-old victim runs a wholesale business with her husband in Gollapudi. The accused had been a regular customer for years. Taking advantage of that trust, he borrowed ₹5 lakh, citing business losses. When she later asked for repayment, he avoided returning the money and continued to delay.

In November 2025, he asked her to come alone to a house in HB Colony, promising to settle the dues. According to the police complaint, he gave her a drink laced with an intoxicant. She lost consciousness. He then allegedly assaulted her and recorded explicit images.

He threatened to leak the images and destroy her family and also warned of blackmail. He also issued threats to kill her husband. Under fear, the victim paid him nearly ₹21 lakh over time. Police say the accused continued harassment and coercion, even forcing her into a fake marriage.

The ordeal came to light when the victim informed her husband. With his support, she approached Bhavanipuram police. Officers arrested the accused and seized his phone, which reportedly contained objectionable material.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody in Nellore jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing. The case has triggered outrage and renewed focus on misuse of trust, power and digital blackmail.

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