Charan’s Peddi Postponed, Targets June Release

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s next big outing Peddi is nearing completion. Except for a special song, the entire shoot has been wrapped up. The film will no longer hit screens on April 30, as the makers have officially rescheduled its release to June.

The team stated that after reviewing the rushes, they are immensely satisfied with how the project has shaped up so far. However, with the aim of delivering a polished and impactful cinematic experience, the makers have decided to allocate more time for post-production. They believe the film’s scale and content deserve careful refinement across all technical departments.

This move, they emphasize, is a conscious effort to enhance overall quality rather than rush the release. While the revised release date in June is yet to be finalized, an official announcement is expected soon.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film’s two glimpses and two songs have already received a thumping response.