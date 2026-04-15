Fall In Love With Rao Bahadur’s O Sundari Instantly

Starring Satya Dev and directed by Venkatesh Maha, the upcoming psychological thriller Rao Bahadur is presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, and produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. The makers today released the film’s first song, O Sundari, that brings a soft and romantic flavour to its world.

The listeners will instantly fall in love with the song, as the composition, lyrics, vocals, and visuals are captivating. The music for O Sundari is composed by Smaran Sai, who creates a calm and pleasant tune with smooth, classic arrangements. There is a sense of pure magic in every note. Lyricist Rehman adds gentle yet poetic words that beautifully express the hero’s affection and admiration, giving the song a warm, old-school charm.

Singer Vijay Yesudas lifts the song with his warm and emotional voice, giving it an addictive feel that stays with the listener. The visuals show Satya Dev and Deepa Thomas in a colourful, vintage setting, highlighting their graceful chemistry and making the song even more appealing.