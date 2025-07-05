Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing

Kothapallilo Okappudu is a forthcoming venture presented by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, produced by Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts. This charming rural entertainer marks the directorial debut of actor-producer Praveena Paruchuri. The film’s teaser has been released today.

Manoj Chandra plays a spirited young man who has a record dance studio and is desperate to find a partner who can match his rhythm. But when he sets his sights on a local girl, his pursuit stirs suspicion among the nosy villagers and confusion in the girl herself.

There’s an endearing awkwardness in the way the story unfolds, blending village humour with lively energy. The visual tone feels grounded yet amusing. With Monika T and Usha Bonela also in key roles, Kothapallilo Okappudu is set to serve up a light-hearted slice of village life.

The film is set to hit the theatres on July 18th.