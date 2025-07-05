x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing
image
Bollywood ‘Ramayana’ budgeted at 1600 Crores
image
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?
image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr

Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing

Kothapallilo Okappudu is a forthcoming venture presented by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, produced by Paruchuri Vijaya Praveena Arts. This charming rural entertainer marks the directorial debut of actor-producer Praveena Paruchuri. The film’s teaser has been released today.

Manoj Chandra plays a spirited young man who has a record dance studio and is desperate to find a partner who can match his rhythm. But when he sets his sights on a local girl, his pursuit stirs suspicion among the nosy villagers and confusion in the girl herself.

There’s an endearing awkwardness in the way the story unfolds, blending village humour with lively energy. The visual tone feels grounded yet amusing. With Monika T and Usha Bonela also in key roles, Kothapallilo Okappudu is set to serve up a light-hearted slice of village life.

The film is set to hit the theatres on July 18th.

Next Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film Previous Bollywood ‘Ramayana’ budgeted at 1600 Crores
else

TRENDING

image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film
image
Bollywood ‘Ramayana’ budgeted at 1600 Crores
image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr

Latest

image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing
image
Bollywood ‘Ramayana’ budgeted at 1600 Crores
image
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?
image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr

Most Read

image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing
image
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?
image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie