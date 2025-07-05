x
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film

Published on July 5, 2025

Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film

Trivikram

‘Wizard of Words’ Trivikram Srinivas is gearing up to call shots after taking a considerable gap since the release of his previous offering ‘Guntur Kaaram’. He was initially supposed to direct Allu Arjun for an mythological spectacle and patiently waited for his availability. Due to some creative differences, he brought NTR in Allu Arjun’s place and an announcement about this much anticipated combination is likely to be out very soon.

Even before the formal announcement, NTR – Trivikram film has hogged the limelight due to the genre and the very fact that the lead protagonist will portray the role of god Karthikeya ( Lord Muruga). The film’s budget is expected to be mammoth as it will be high on technical values because of the genre.

It is a known fact that Trivikram Srinivas has the habit of casting prominent stars for pivotal characters in his scripts. This time, he is planning to pull a casting coup of sorts for the biggest film in his career. Reports suggest Trivikram is in talks with a couple big-ticket actors for the main antagonist role in NTR’s film. Rumours are rife that notable actor Rana Daggubati is the forerunner to play NTR’s nemesis as a powerful sage in the film.

Rana Daggubati has got a commanding screen presence and also carries a solid diction which makes him a perfect choice for mythological films. So, he can complement NTR like no other on the big screen. If this rumour turns out to be true, the project will gain more hysteria all over because Rana has proved his credentials with Rajamouli’s Baahubali and his inclusion will more hype across the country. If not Rana, who else will be Trivikram’s choice is a question which lingers all around until this buzz becomes a reality.

