Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!

Mega Prince Varun Tej is starting in an exciting and interesting horror comedy with a Korean backdrop. The movie announcement video impressed many with interesting funny moments.

Now, the makers are planning to release the first look, glimpse and reveal the title pretty soon. The movie shoot is currently progressing at International locations in Vietnam and few other countries after Hyderabad and Ananthapur schedules. This schedule marks 80% completion of the project, say makers.

They stated that the movie is shaping up excellently and it will be a big cinematic experience for everyone in theatres. Merlapaka Gandhi is directing this horror comedy with S Thaman composing music. Ritika Nayak is playing the leading lady role with UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments producing this interesting film.