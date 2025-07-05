Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is selective when it comes to distributing films. He loves Tarak to the core and he distributed Devara across the Telugu states. Devara did good business and the film left everyone in profits. Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of War 2 for the Telugu states. He will release the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil versions of War 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This is the third association of Vamsi with NTR after Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava and Devara.

Vamsi himself made an official announcement today. He thanked Hrithik Roshan, NTR and YRF team for the opportunity. War 2 will release on August 14th across the globe. Ayan Mukerji is the director and the film is an action drama. Kiara Advani is the heroine. The last song on NTR and Hrithik Roshan is currently shot in Mumbai. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.