x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR
image
Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!
image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing

Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR

Young producer S Naga Vamsi is selective when it comes to distributing films. He loves Tarak to the core and he distributed Devara across the Telugu states. Devara did good business and the film left everyone in profits. Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of War 2 for the Telugu states. He will release the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil versions of War 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This is the third association of Vamsi with NTR after Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava and Devara.

Vamsi himself made an official announcement today. He thanked Hrithik Roshan, NTR and YRF team for the opportunity. War 2 will release on August 14th across the globe. Ayan Mukerji is the director and the film is an action drama. Kiara Advani is the heroine. The last song on NTR and Hrithik Roshan is currently shot in Mumbai. War 2 will head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Next Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan Previous Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!
else

TRENDING

image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR
image
Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!

Latest

image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR
image
Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!
image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film
image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing

Most Read

image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing
image
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?
image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie