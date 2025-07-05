Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan

The debate surrounding Kamal Haasan’s comments about the Kannada language continues to spark discussion even after a month has passed since his controversial statement. Recently, a Bengaluru court issued an interim injunction without the presence of one party, preventing the actor from making any further remarks regarding Kannada. On Friday, an Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge ruled on this after considering a lawsuit brought by Mahesh Joshi, the president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP). The legal action was aimed at stopping Kamal Haasan from making any defamatory remarks about the Kannada language and its culture.

After reviewing the appeal from the complainant, the court imposed a restriction on Kamal Haasan, forbidding him from “posting, making, writing, or publishing any statements or remarks asserting linguistic superiority over the Kannada language, or making any comments against Kannada language, literature, land, and culture.” The court has also summoned Kamal Haasan and scheduled the next hearing for August 30, which requires the actor’s presence. Kamal Haasan’s recent project, Thug Life, marked his collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after a gap of 37 years, however, the film did not receive significant appreciation from either the audience or critics.