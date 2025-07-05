x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues
image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR
image
Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!
image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film

Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues

Bheeshma was the last hit film for Nithiin and it released in 2020. He delivered six flops in the last few years like Check, Rang De, Maestro, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man and Robinhood over these years. Nithiin had high hopes on Thammudu that released yesterday. The trailer looked promising and the film is produced by top filmmaker Dil Raju. Sriram Venu who delivered super hits like MCA and Vakeel Saab directed Thammudu.

The film has been rejected badly by the audience and the film is heading towards a big disaster. Thammudu is the seventh flop for Nithiin and he has to wait for a longer time to return back to success track. Nithiin has Yellamma lined up with Balagam Venu and a film with Vikram Kumar. Nithiin has to bounce back with these films.

Previous Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues
image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues
image
Bengaluru Court shocks Kamal Haasan
image
Naga Vamsi’s Hattrick with NTR
image
Varun Tej’s VT15 shooting in exotic International locations!
image
Trivikram’s casting coup for NTR’s film

Most Read

image
Kothapallilo Okappudu Teaser: Amusing
image
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?
image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie