Nithiin’s Flop Streak Continues

Bheeshma was the last hit film for Nithiin and it released in 2020. He delivered six flops in the last few years like Check, Rang De, Maestro, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man and Robinhood over these years. Nithiin had high hopes on Thammudu that released yesterday. The trailer looked promising and the film is produced by top filmmaker Dil Raju. Sriram Venu who delivered super hits like MCA and Vakeel Saab directed Thammudu.

The film has been rejected badly by the audience and the film is heading towards a big disaster. Thammudu is the seventh flop for Nithiin and he has to wait for a longer time to return back to success track. Nithiin has Yellamma lined up with Balagam Venu and a film with Vikram Kumar. Nithiin has to bounce back with these films.