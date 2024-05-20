Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo a Surgery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her appearance in Cannes Film Festival and was spotted with an arm rest during her airport presence in Mumbai. The actress has reportedly broken her wrist and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have a wrist surgery next week in Mumbai. The actress was committed to Cannes and she flew to France despite injury. The surgery is scheduled for next week as per the reports. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to Cannes.

It has been a tradition for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend the Cannes Film Festival every year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been endorsing brands and she has been away from films. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She is yet to announce her new projects.