Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo a Surgery

Published on May 20, 2024 by ratnasri

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo a Surgery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her appearance in Cannes Film Festival and was spotted with an arm rest during her airport presence in Mumbai. The actress has reportedly broken her wrist and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have a wrist surgery next week in Mumbai. The actress was committed to Cannes and she flew to France despite injury. The surgery is scheduled for next week as per the reports. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to Cannes.

It has been a tradition for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend the Cannes Film Festival every year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been endorsing brands and she has been away from films. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She is yet to announce her new projects.

