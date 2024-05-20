Love Me struggling for Buzz

Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish will be seen in Love Me, a thriller directed by a debutant Arun Bhimavarapu. Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya is the leading lady in Love Me and the film is heading for May 25th release. The film has been struggling for buzz as the songs and trailer failed to catch the attention of the audience. Coming from the prestigious production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, Love Me failed to make any noise with the promotions. The promotions are quite minimal and after the trailer launch, the team hardly promoted the film.

A pre-release event is planned for this week but the team is yet to announce the date and the venue. Top technicians like MM Keeravani and PC Sreeram worked for the film and Dil Raju spent lavishly on the product. During the media interactions, Dil Raju sounded pretty confident on the film. But Love Me is struggling for buzz for now. We have to wait to see if Love Me lives up to the expectations and will end up as a hit film in this crisis.