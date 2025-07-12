x
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan’s upcoming rustic actioner ‘Peddi’ has been making a lot of waves ever since the genre and the first glimpse of the lead protagonist were revealed by the makers. Award winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana is calling shots for this much awaited action saga which reportedly blends village drama and sports backdrop.

Kannada Superstar Shivaraj Kumar is portraying a pivotal character in this film and the team has unveiled his first look today morning on the eve of his birthday. The Karunada Chakravarthy plays the role of Gournaidu in this film. In the poster, Shivaraj Kumar appears in a serious look with a dignified apperance as an elderly man. He sports moustache and ear rings in this getup.

Peddi has Ram Charan appearing in an intense and gritty character which is likely to reminiscent his role in Sukumar’s blockbuster village drama Rangasthalam which was a career altering film in the RRR actor’s career. Sources revealed that Peddi will be a comeback film for Charan after the debacle of Game Changer. The film features Jahnvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Music maestro AR Rahman is rendering the soundtrack for Peddi. It is slated for release on March 27th next year.

