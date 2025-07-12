x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights

Even before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s current film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the theatrical deals of his upcoming movie OG are in huge demand. The teaser of the film is yet to be out but the distributors are rushing to the producer to close the deals of OG. The film is a stylish action drama based in Mumbai directed by Sujeeth. DVV Danayya, the film’s producer is quoting record prices and the distributors are quite interested to bag the theatrical rights.

OG is expected to close the theatrical rights by a huge margin when compared to the previous films of Pawan Kalyan. The shoot has been wrapped up and Netflix acquired the digital rights of OG for a record price. The film is announced for September 25th release during the Dasara holiday season. Thaman is the music director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for July 24th release across the globe.

Next Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row Previous Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’
else

TRENDING

image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Latest

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights
image
Shivaraj Kumar as Gournaidu in ‘Peddi’

Most Read

image
Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
image
Prakash Raj slams PK again over ‘Hindi’ row
image
AirIndia 171 Crash – Official Preliminary Report

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations