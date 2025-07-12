Huge Demand for OG Theatrical Rights

Even before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s current film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the theatrical deals of his upcoming movie OG are in huge demand. The teaser of the film is yet to be out but the distributors are rushing to the producer to close the deals of OG. The film is a stylish action drama based in Mumbai directed by Sujeeth. DVV Danayya, the film’s producer is quoting record prices and the distributors are quite interested to bag the theatrical rights.

OG is expected to close the theatrical rights by a huge margin when compared to the previous films of Pawan Kalyan. The shoot has been wrapped up and Netflix acquired the digital rights of OG for a record price. The film is announced for September 25th release during the Dasara holiday season. Thaman is the music director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for July 24th release across the globe.