VISA Teaser Promises Laughter, Love & Life Lessons Abroad

The teaser of VISA Vintara Saradaga lands with a lot of heart and humor, giving audiences a vibrant peek into the emotional and chaotic lives of Telugu students in the USA. It’s a story many can relate to leaving home, facing the unknown, and learning to grow with every challenge life throws.

Ashok Galla and Sri Gouri Priya shine in the teaser, portraying students trying to make sense of new friendships, budding romances, and unexpected setbacks. The addition of the podcasting angle adds an introspective flavor, perfectly mirroring today’s tech-savvy, expressive generation. Supporting actors like Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, and Harsha Chemudu round out a well-balanced youthful cast.

Bringing this slice-of-life story to screens are producers S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Their commitment to supporting fresh ideas and debutant directors like Udbhav Raghu reflects in the film’s polished look and appealing tone.