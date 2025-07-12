Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?

BJP national leadership has accepted the resignation of firebrand MLA Raja Singh Lodh. With this unexpected move of saffron brigade top brass, now the focus shifts to Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

Firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh represents Goshamahal constituency in Telangana Assembly. During his resignation, Raja Singh has urged BJP leadership to accept his resignation and also inform to Speaker to disqualify him as MLA, as he was elected on a BJP B-Form.

With BJP high command accepting Raja Singh’s resignation, now the debate shifts to ‘whether he will also be disqualified as MLA or not’. If he gets disqualified as MLA, then a bye-election to Goshamahal Assembly constituency will become imminent.

According to the inputs from Telangana BJP unit, party has accepted Raja Singh’s resignation fed up with his tantrums, though he is considered a honest leader by many in the party. But party leadership is in two minds over his disqualification as a legislator.

While a section of party leadership wants to go soft on Raja Singh, owing to his dedication to Hindu cause, another section want to disqualify him. Those who are in favor of Raja Singh’s disqualification opine that, suspending from party and not disqualifying from MLA post may send wrong signals that party is weak.