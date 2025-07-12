x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: Too Many Speculations or Leaks?

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: Too Many Speculations or Leaks?

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film is the most awaited and the craziest Indian film. The shoot commenced recently and the shoot is happening in Mumbai. The film will have four leading ladies and there are a lot of speculations about the leading lady in this film. A number of speculations are going on about the film’s plot, casting and other details. From the past two days there are speculations that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to essay the role of the lead antagonist.

The latest rumor says that Allu Arjun has four different roles assigned in the film and he plays the role of a grandfather, father and two sons in this untitled film. It is unclear about who is spreading all these speculations and it is unclear if it is true or untrue. Too many rumors are going on about the film. The film circles are surprised if these interesting updates are leaked or if they are just speculations to stay in news. Allu Arjun and Atlee Film is expected to release in 2027. Deepika Padukone’s name has been officially announced by the makers while the speculations say that Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the other leading ladies.

Next Janasena Suspends Srikalahasti In-Charge Vinutha Over Murder Allegations Previous Will there be a bye-election to Goshamahal?
