Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: Too Many Speculations or Leaks?

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film is the most awaited and the craziest Indian film. The shoot commenced recently and the shoot is happening in Mumbai. The film will have four leading ladies and there are a lot of speculations about the leading lady in this film. A number of speculations are going on about the film’s plot, casting and other details. From the past two days there are speculations that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to essay the role of the lead antagonist.

The latest rumor says that Allu Arjun has four different roles assigned in the film and he plays the role of a grandfather, father and two sons in this untitled film. It is unclear about who is spreading all these speculations and it is unclear if it is true or untrue. Too many rumors are going on about the film. The film circles are surprised if these interesting updates are leaked or if they are just speculations to stay in news. Allu Arjun and Atlee Film is expected to release in 2027. Deepika Padukone’s name has been officially announced by the makers while the speculations say that Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as the other leading ladies.